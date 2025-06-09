Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam National Guard medics and Philippine Reserves build combat care readiness through State Partnership Program

    PHILIPPINES

    05.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Guam Army National Guard medics provide training to Philippine Reservists in Cavite, Philippines, May 21–24, 2025. Over three days of training, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Reserves learned lifesaving skills in Tactical Combat Casualty Care and practiced movement under fire, culminating in a high-intensity simulated field exercise. Guam and the Philippines have partnered through the DOD National Guard State Partnership Program since 2000, forging trusted relationships and advancing regional readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)

    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam National Guard medics and Philippine Reserves build combat care readiness through State Partnership Program, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    SPP
    Armed Forces of the Philipines
    Guam National Guard
    DOD National Guard State Partnership Program

