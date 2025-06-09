Guam National Guard medics and Philippine Reserves build combat care readiness through State Partnership Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967228" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Guam Army National Guard medics provide training to Philippine Reservists in Cavite, Philippines, May 21–24, 2025. Over three days of training, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Reserves learned lifesaving skills in Tactical Combat Casualty Care and practiced movement under fire, culminating in a high-intensity simulated field exercise. Guam and the Philippines have partnered through the DOD National Guard State Partnership Program since 2000, forging trusted relationships and advancing regional readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)