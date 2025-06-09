Guam Army National Guard medics provide training to Philippine Reservists in Cavite, Philippines, May 21–24, 2025. Over three days of training, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Reserves learned lifesaving skills in Tactical Combat Casualty Care and practiced movement under fire, culminating in a high-intensity simulated field exercise. Guam and the Philippines have partnered through the DOD National Guard State Partnership Program since 2000, forging trusted relationships and advancing regional readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)
This work, Guam National Guard medics and Philippine Reserves build combat care readiness through State Partnership Program, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
