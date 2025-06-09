Drone Maps What the Eye Can’t See on Pittsburgh Tankers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A quadrocopter drone is flown over a Pennsylvania Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh by Sophie Legore with Near Earth Autonomy as part of an experimental new technique to use Light Detection and Ranging to find maintenance concerns on the surface of aircraft April 21, 2025. The primary mission of the 171st Air Refueling Wing is to provide in-flight refueling to Department of Defense and NATO aircraft. In doing so, the unit provides resources for global engagement to meet national objectives, and to assist local and state authorities at the direction of the governor. The 171st also supports the Homeland Defense mission on a daily basis. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk)