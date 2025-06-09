MHS GENESIS Theater Pre Deployment Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MHS GENESIS-Theater is the theater configuration of MHS GENESIS, the Department of Defense electronic health record.

MHS GENESIS-Theater is one of several Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems (JOMIS) modernized solutions currently in development today. The JOMIS program management office, under the Program Executive Office for Defense Healthcare Management Systems, provides health information technology capabilities to meet existing and emerging operational medicine requirements for the Department of Defense across its full breadth of military operations.