    MHS GENESIS Theater Pre Deployment Video

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Maria OLeary 

    Defense Healthcare Management Systems

    MHS GENESIS-Theater is the theater configuration of MHS GENESIS, the Department of Defense electronic health record.
    MHS GENESIS-Theater is one of several Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems (JOMIS) modernized solutions currently in development today. The JOMIS program management office, under the Program Executive Office for Defense Healthcare Management Systems, provides health information technology capabilities to meet existing and emerging operational medicine requirements for the Department of Defense across its full breadth of military operations.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 08:16
    Video ID: 967221
    Length: 00:02:57
    DOD
    Theater
    MHS GENESIS
    JOMIS
    PEO DHMS
    MHSG

