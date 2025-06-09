31 Seconds with 31st MEU | Boat Company

A video highlighting the capabilities of Boat Company with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 28, 2025. Boat Company’s function is to secure beaches, conduct raids, and pull critical information to facilitate further actions or follow-on operations while utilizing small boats. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 03:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|967210
|VIRIN:
|250528-M-MI274-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111081959
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
