    31 Seconds with 31st MEU | Boat Company

    INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.28.2025

    Video by Cpl. Alora Finigan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A video highlighting the capabilities of Boat Company with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 28, 2025. Boat Company’s function is to secure beaches, conduct raids, and pull critical information to facilitate further actions or follow-on operations while utilizing small boats. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 03:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 967210
    VIRIN: 250528-M-MI274-1001
    Filename: DOD_111081959
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    small boats
    amphibious
    readiness
    boat raid
    capable
    lethality

