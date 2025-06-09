Yokota Air Base hosted a Language Enabled Airman Program course. This course invited Japanese scholars from around the world to gain a better understanding of the language, culture and how LEAP fits into agile combat employment.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 01:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967207
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-BS430-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111081854
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota LEAP ACE Course, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.