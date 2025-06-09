Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota LEAP ACE Course

    JAPAN

    05.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosted a Language Enabled Airman Program course. This course invited Japanese scholars from around the world to gain a better understanding of the language, culture and how LEAP fits into agile combat employment.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 01:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967207
    VIRIN: 250520-F-BS430-1002
    Filename: DOD_111081854
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota
    ACE
    LEAP
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    Agile Combat Employement (ACE)

