Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Basic Skills Education Program Honors Ceremony was held at the NCO Academy B-Roll & Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.27.2025

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    LaTricia E. Harden, Basic Skills Education Program instructor of the camp Humphreys Education Center, speaks about the Basic Skills Education Program Honors Ceremony held at the NCO Academy on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 28, 2025. The event recognized soldiers who have successfully completed the Basic Skills Education Program (BSEP) and honor their hard work, academic progress and commitment to self-improvement. (Department Defense video by Hana Pong

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 00:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967205
    VIRIN: 250528-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111081798
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Basic Skills Education Program Honors Ceremony was held at the NCO Academy B-Roll & Interview, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download