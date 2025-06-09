Osan Military & Family Readiness Center hosts Career Fair B-Roll & Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nino Serrano, Community Readiness Specialist of the Osan Military & Family Readiness Center, speaks about the Osan Career Fair held at the officer's club on Osan Air Base, South Korea, June 12, 2025. The event provided veterans, military members, spouses and civilians with connections to different career and professional development as they explored employment. (Department of Defense video by Hana Pong)