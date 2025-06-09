2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division 10-Year Anniversary Ceremony

The 2nd Infantry Division R.O.K.-U.S. Combined Division commemorate their 10-Year Anniversary at 2nd Infantry Division Headquarters on Camp Humphreys South Korea, June 02, 2025. The Indianhead Division is the only combined division in the U.S. Army since it has members of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Army serving and working directly with their U.S. counterparts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 00:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967201
|VIRIN:
|250602-A-KM154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111081707
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
