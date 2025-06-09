Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division 10-Year Anniversary Ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    The 2nd Infantry Division R.O.K.-U.S. Combined Division commemorate their 10-Year Anniversary at 2nd Infantry Division Headquarters on Camp Humphreys South Korea, June 02, 2025. The Indianhead Division is the only combined division in the U.S. Army since it has members of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Army serving and working directly with their U.S. counterparts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 00:04
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    2nd Infantry
    we go together
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    Combined Division
    2ID/RUCD

