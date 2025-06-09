2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division 10-Year Anniversary Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2nd Infantry Division R.O.K.-U.S. Combined Division commemorate their 10-Year Anniversary at 2nd Infantry Division Headquarters on Camp Humphreys South Korea, June 02, 2025. The Indianhead Division is the only combined division in the U.S. Army since it has members of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Army serving and working directly with their U.S. counterparts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)