B-Roll: MRF-D 25.3: 2nd Bn., 1st Marines, VMM-363, ADF conduct air assaults during Predator’s Run

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, MRF-D 25.3, and Australian Army soldiers with the Australian Defence Force conduct air assaults during Predator’s Run at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, June 2 and 6, 2025. The Predator Series consists of two bilateral exercises between MRF-D and the Australian Defence Force, Predator’s Walk and Predator’s Run, designed to further enhance small unit interoperability and combined arms capabilities in a realistic training environment. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
