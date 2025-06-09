Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: MRF-D 25.3: 2nd Bn., 1st Marines, VMM-363, ADF conduct air assaults during Predator’s Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, MRF-D 25.3, and Australian Army soldiers with the Australian Defence Force conduct air assaults during Predator’s Run at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, June 2 and 6, 2025. The Predator Series consists of two bilateral exercises between MRF-D and the Australian Defence Force, Predator’s Walk and Predator’s Run, designed to further enhance small unit interoperability and combined arms capabilities in a realistic training environment. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967200
    VIRIN: 250602-M-LU593-1001
    Filename: DOD_111081706
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 25.3: 2nd Bn., 1st Marines, VMM-363, ADF conduct air assaults during Predator’s Run, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Predator Series 25; Predator’s Run; MV-22B Osprey; MRF-D 25.3; Australia; Interoperability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download