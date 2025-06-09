Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Celebrate Army’s 250th Birthday in Times Square

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    More than 250 soldiers, government officials, and distinguished guests participate in a U.S. Army 250th Birthday celebration in Times Square, New York on June 14, 2025. The celebration featured musical performances, an Oath of Enlistment, and a cake-cutting ceremony. The event is one of the weeklong U.S. Army NYC Recruiting Battalion hosted Army 250th Birthday NYC citywide celebrations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 21:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 967197
    VIRIN: 250614-A-KC361-1004
    Filename: DOD_111081554
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    This work, Soldiers Celebrate Army’s 250th Birthday in Times Square, by SSG Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Times Square
    USAREC
    ArmyNYC
    NYCRB
    ArmyBirthday250
    #Army250

