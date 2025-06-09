Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 250th Birthday Celebration reel

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger and Capt. James Kim

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles—including M1A2 Abrams tanks and Stryker armored vehicles—50 aircraft, 34 horses, two mules, and one dog. Soldiers marched alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history, showcasing how the force has evolved since 1775 in 250 years of continuous service to the nation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 21:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967194
    VIRIN: 250614-A-VC966-9953
    Filename: DOD_111081524
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 250th Birthday Celebration reel, by SGT Cameron Hershberger and CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    Donald Trump
    Pete Hegseth
    Army250th Birthday
    Army250 #Army250

