U.S. Army 250th Birthday Celebration reel

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles—including M1A2 Abrams tanks and Stryker armored vehicles—50 aircraft, 34 horses, two mules, and one dog. Soldiers marched alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history, showcasing how the force has evolved since 1775 in 250 years of continuous service to the nation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)
|06.14.2025
|06.16.2025 21:36
|Package
