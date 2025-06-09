We Are AFN Broll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    06.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Broll stringer with historical AFN photos and footage. Links below are to DVIDSHUB videos use for video as well as an Internet Archive website.

    https://archive.org/details/AFVNRadioAndTelevisionStationApril081970
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/892606/damage-plaza-housing-typhoon-khanun
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/858029/typhoon-nanmadol-b-roll-package
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/961030/friendship-day-2025-b-roll-cvw-5-flyover-f-35b-demo-whiskey-papa-demo

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 20:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967186
    VIRIN: 250609-F-AR133-1002
    Filename: DOD_111081401
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: JP

