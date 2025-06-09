B-roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned of the 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command conduct cordon and search and secure exercises during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 15, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army B-Roll Package by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 20:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967185
|VIRIN:
|250615-A-LQ427-8162
|Filename:
|DOD_111081398
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Khaan Quest Cordon and Search, by SSG Christopher Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.