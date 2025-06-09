Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KATUSA Friendship Week Sports

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jun Seo Lee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Soldiers from the Korean Augmentation of the United States Army and U.S. Army experience KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 9-13, 2025. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event celebrating the unique relationship Eighth Army has with its Republic of Korea Army allies. Soldiers competed in multiple sporting events such as volleyball, basketball, flag football, and Ssireum, which is a Korean style of wrestling. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Lee Jun Seo)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 19:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KATUSA Friendship Week Sports, by CPL Jun Seo Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Basketball
    volleyball
    KATUSA
    KATUSA Friendship Week
    KFW25

