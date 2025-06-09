Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion transport a Ground Based Operational Surveillance System

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Charlie Company 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border work together with 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, to transport a Ground Based Operational Surveillance System (Expeditionary) to a remote site near Fort Huachuca, Arizona, June 9, 2025. The GBOSS(E) utilizes radar and long-range cameras to provide long range monitoring capabilities to 89th Military Police Brigade. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, Joint Task Force–Southern Border aligns efforts to seal the southern border and repel illegal activity and is responsible for full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations, which will allow for more effective and efficient DoD operations. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967162
    VIRIN: 250609-A-IA193-1402
    Filename: DOD_111080795
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion transport a Ground Based Operational Surveillance System, by 1LT Marcelo Marta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Arizona
    Department Of the Army
    Fort Huachua
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    DoDSWB25

