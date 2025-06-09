264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion transport a Ground Based Operational Surveillance System

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Charlie Company 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border work together with 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, to transport a Ground Based Operational Surveillance System (Expeditionary) to a remote site near Fort Huachuca, Arizona, June 9, 2025. The GBOSS(E) utilizes radar and long-range cameras to provide long range monitoring capabilities to 89th Military Police Brigade. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, Joint Task Force–Southern Border aligns efforts to seal the southern border and repel illegal activity and is responsible for full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations, which will allow for more effective and efficient DoD operations. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967162
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-IA193-1402
|Filename:
|DOD_111080795
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
