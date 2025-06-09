Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins removal of protective roadway plates, assessments of damage mitigation plan

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District crews began removing protective roadway plates and asphalt application along the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday parade route shortly after the June 14 festivities. More than half of the plates have been removed as of Monday morning and small holes created by the plate anchors are being patched. This process will continue overnight until all Army vehicles depart the area, expected by June 17. Visual assessments are underway to both evaluate the infrastructure damage mitigation plan and identify any possible roadway damage. Thus far, officials have determined the protective plates performed as intended and we are confident that ongoing inspection efforts will yield that minimal to no additional cost for roadway repairs will be required. Subsurface inspections will also be completed in the coming weeks in conjunction with the National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 16:15
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

