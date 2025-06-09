U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins removal of protective roadway plates, assessments of damage mitigation plan

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District crews began removing protective roadway plates and asphalt application along the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday parade route shortly after the June 14 festivities. More than half of the plates have been removed as of Monday morning and small holes created by the plate anchors are being patched. This process will continue overnight until all Army vehicles depart the area, expected by June 17. Visual assessments are underway to both evaluate the infrastructure damage mitigation plan and identify any possible roadway damage. Thus far, officials have determined the protective plates performed as intended and we are confident that ongoing inspection efforts will yield that minimal to no additional cost for roadway repairs will be required. Subsurface inspections will also be completed in the coming weeks in conjunction with the National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration.
06.15.2025
06.16.2025 16:15
B-Roll
967155
250615-A-A1420-1006
DOD_111080593
00:00:28
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
0
0
