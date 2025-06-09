Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldiers join Spanish and Hungarian Defense Forces for a multinational live-fire demonstration during Saber Guardian 25

    ZERO POINT, HUNGARY

    06.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, in coordination with Hungarian and Spanish Defense Forces, executed a multinational live-fire exercise during Saber Guardian 25 at Zero Point, Hungary, on June 16, 2025. The joint operation demonstrated seamless interoperability and enhanced lethality of Allied forces through integrated air and ground combat capabilities. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Sar Paw)
    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    Shot List:
    00;05;00- Title Card
    00;05;01-00;16;09- Soldiers prepare to conduct live-fire exercise
    00;16;10-01;10;07- Hungarian Soldiers
    01;10;08-03;09;29- Soldiers receives motivational speech from leader, then conduct live-fire exercise with hungarian and spanish forces
    END

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967154
    VIRIN: 250616-A-GV482-1018
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111080562
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: ZERO POINT, HU

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCORPS
    SaberGuardian
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

