More than 600 Army and Air National Guard members took part in the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday parade and related activities on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. Guard members marched in the parade and supported behind-the-scenes roles, such as manning traffic control points, crowd management, and security operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 15:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967150
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-AW306-4980
|Filename:
|DOD_111080507
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, National Guard supports Army’s 250th birthday celebration in Washington, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
