Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard supports Army’s 250th birthday celebration in Washington

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    More than 600 Army and Air National Guard members took part in the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday parade and related activities on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. Guard members marched in the parade and supported behind-the-scenes roles, such as manning traffic control points, crowd management, and security operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 15:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967150
    VIRIN: 250614-A-AW306-4980
    Filename: DOD_111080507
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard supports Army’s 250th birthday celebration in Washington, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Parade
    Army Birthday 2025
    A250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download