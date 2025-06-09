National Guard supports Army’s 250th birthday celebration in Washington

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 600 Army and Air National Guard members took part in the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday parade and related activities on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. Guard members marched in the parade and supported behind-the-scenes roles, such as manning traffic control points, crowd management, and security operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman)