    DLA Distribution Corpus Christi Change of Command Ceremony (open caption)

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Jerry Duenes 

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    Army Lt. Col. Joshua Meador assumes command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Corpus Christi, Texas, from Army Lt. Col. Timothy Owens during a change of command ceremony May 28 onboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, DLA Distribution, officiated the ceremony.
    (DoD video by Jerry Duenes, Corpus Christi Army Depot Public Affairs, released)
    PAN: S1000-25-0012

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 15:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967149
    VIRIN: 250529-A-EP477-1001
    PIN: 250012
    Filename: DOD_111080506
    Length: 00:41:36
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    DLA Distribution Corpus Christi

