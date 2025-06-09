DLA Distribution Corpus Christi Change of Command Ceremony (open caption)

Army Lt. Col. Joshua Meador assumes command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Corpus Christi, Texas, from Army Lt. Col. Timothy Owens during a change of command ceremony May 28 onboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, DLA Distribution, officiated the ceremony.
(DoD video by Jerry Duenes, Corpus Christi Army Depot Public Affairs)
|05.28.2025
|06.16.2025 15:53
|Video Productions
|967149
|250529-A-EP477-1001
|250012
|DOD_111080506
|00:41:36
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|2
|2
