Hot Loading Training for 2CR medics during Saber Guardian 25

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct hot loading training as part of Saber Guardian 25, Zero Point, Hungary, June 15, 2025. This training enhanced the Soldiers' ability to follow proper procedures for loading and unloading casualties with the helicopter running. It also aimed to mitigate risks and ensure the safety of those Soldiers who had not previously been exposed to aviation assets, allowing them to learn the correct procedures. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

Shot List:

00;01;05- Title Card

00;05;01-00;41;24- Soldiers transport a casualty to a UH-60 Blackhawk

00;41;25-01;17;05- Soldier's load and unload a casualty from a UH-60 Blackhawk to a Stryker

01;17;06-01;18;18- A UH-60 Blackhawk departs the landing zone

END