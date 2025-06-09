Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hot Loading Training for 2CR medics during Saber Guardian 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZERO POINT, HUNGARY

    06.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct hot loading training as part of Saber Guardian 25, Zero Point, Hungary, June 15, 2025. This training enhanced the Soldiers' ability to follow proper procedures for loading and unloading casualties with the helicopter running. It also aimed to mitigate risks and ensure the safety of those Soldiers who had not previously been exposed to aviation assets, allowing them to learn the correct procedures. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
    Shot List:
    00;01;05- Title Card
    00;05;01-00;41;24- Soldiers transport a casualty to a UH-60 Blackhawk
    00;41;25-01;17;05- Soldier's load and unload a casualty from a UH-60 Blackhawk to a Stryker
    01;17;06-01;18;18- A UH-60 Blackhawk departs the landing zone
    END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967147
    VIRIN: 250615-A-GV482-1007
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111080475
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: ZERO POINT, HU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hot Loading Training for 2CR medics during Saber Guardian 25, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCORPS
    12CAB
    SaberGuardian
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download