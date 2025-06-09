Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter Chronicles: 250 Years of Leadership

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Spc. John Garcia 

    Office of the Sergeant Major of the Army

    Members of the U.S. Army Senior Enlisted Council discuss the evolution of the non-commissioned officer corps over the last 250 years. The Senior Enlisted Council, the sergeant major of the Army's advisory board, meets quarterly to discuss issues impacting the readiness and welfare of troops and to recommend viable Total Force solutions to ongoing challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia/Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 15:29
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

