Warfighter Chronicles: 250 Years of Leadership

Members of the U.S. Army Senior Enlisted Council discuss the evolution of the non-commissioned officer corps over the last 250 years. The Senior Enlisted Council, the sergeant major of the Army's advisory board, meets quarterly to discuss issues impacting the readiness and welfare of troops and to recommend viable Total Force solutions to ongoing challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia/Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division)
