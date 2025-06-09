Warfighter Chronicles: 250 Years of Leadership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967142" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the U.S. Army Senior Enlisted Council discuss the evolution of the non-commissioned officer corps over the last 250 years. The Senior Enlisted Council, the sergeant major of the Army's advisory board, meets quarterly to discuss issues impacting the readiness and welfare of troops and to recommend viable Total Force solutions to ongoing challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia/Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division)