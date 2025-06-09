Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    42nd Infantry Division Band "Over There" for 250th Army Birthday

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    The 42nd Infantry Division Band, joined by volunteer augmentees from the District of Columbia and Ohio Army National Guards, performs World War I-era hit "Over There" while marching as the lead element for the parade segment commemorating the war at the 250th Army Birthday parade in Washington, D.C. June 14th, 2025, to include a pass-and-review inspection by President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The division's World War I valor and sacrifice was honored during the parade. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967139
    VIRIN: 250614-F-EZ983-3003
    Filename: DOD_111080333
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    #ARMY250, band, New York National Guard, Be All You Can Be, 42nd Infantry

