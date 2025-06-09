42nd Infantry Division Band "Over There" for 250th Army Birthday

The 42nd Infantry Division Band, joined by volunteer augmentees from the District of Columbia and Ohio Army National Guards, performs World War I-era hit "Over There" while marching as the lead element for the parade segment commemorating the war at the 250th Army Birthday parade in Washington, D.C. June 14th, 2025, to include a pass-and-review inspection by President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The division's World War I valor and sacrifice was honored during the parade. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 14:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967139
|VIRIN:
|250614-F-EZ983-3003
|Filename:
|DOD_111080333
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
