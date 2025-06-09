Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QLLEX Reel

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Benjamin Cowles 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    A 47 second long reel focusing on highlighting the work done by the 932nd pilots and crew chiefs, as well as the 126th airmen, to refuel a C-40 Clipper after a training flight.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967135
    VIRIN: 250610-F-OB659-1001
    Filename: DOD_111080315
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: ILLINOIS, US

    C-40 Clipper

