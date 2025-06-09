A 47 second long reel focusing on highlighting the work done by the 932nd pilots and crew chiefs, as well as the 126th airmen, to refuel a C-40 Clipper after a training flight.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 14:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967135
|VIRIN:
|250610-F-OB659-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111080315
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, QLLEX Reel, by SrA Benjamin Cowles, identified by DVIDS
