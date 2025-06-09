Putting the “C” back in MacDill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967134" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The front of Hangar 3 is shown at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 6, 2025. The letter “C” was blown off the hangar during Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 hurricane that hit the region in September 2024. Since then, extensive repairs have been completed, with the recent restoration of the iconic MacDill AFB sign symbolizing the base’s recovery from the hurricanes. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)