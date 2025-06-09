Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Putting the “C” back in MacDill

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    The front of Hangar 3 is shown at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 6, 2025. The letter “C” was blown off the hangar during Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 hurricane that hit the region in September 2024. Since then, extensive repairs have been completed, with the recent restoration of the iconic MacDill AFB sign symbolizing the base’s recovery from the hurricanes. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967134
    VIRIN: 250616-F-SI502-2526
    Filename: DOD_111080297
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Resilience
    hangar 3
    6 ARW

