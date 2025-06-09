Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield host AKC competition for Army 250

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and the 3rd Infantry Division hosted the American Kennel Club Salutes the Troops event presented by ESPN, May 1-4, 2025. The dog competition is the first in a series of events approved by the U.S. Army to celebrate the service's 250th birthday on June 14.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 14:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967132
    VIRIN: 250501-A-VW897-2276
    Filename: DOD_111080261
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield host AKC competition for Army 250, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    AKC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download