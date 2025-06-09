Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and the 3rd Infantry Division hosted the American Kennel Club Salutes the Troops event presented by ESPN, May 1-4, 2025. The dog competition is the first in a series of events approved by the U.S. Army to celebrate the service's 250th birthday on June 14.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 14:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967132
|VIRIN:
|250501-A-VW897-2276
|Filename:
|DOD_111080261
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield host AKC competition for Army 250, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
