    PTSD Awareness

    06.07.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Shelby Jessee 

    403rd Wing

    Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is a mental health condition that can develop after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. Raising awareness helps reduce stigma, encourages early intervention, and promotes support for those affected. Members of the 403rd Wing can reach out to the Director of Psychological Health, Mary Ruffin or the Wing Resiliency Coordinator, Master Sgt. Jared Bryant for information on helping agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Shelby Jessee)

