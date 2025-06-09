PTSD awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is a mental health condition that can develop after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. Raising awareness helps reduce stigma, encourages early intervention, and promotes support for those affected. Members of the 403rd Wing can reach out to the Director of Psychological Health, Mary Ruffin or the Wing Resiliency Coordinator, Master Sgt. Jared Bryant for information on helping agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Shelby Jessee)