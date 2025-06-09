video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from Sheppard's Security Forces teamed up with the German Armed Forces at a chance to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.

This wasn’t just a competition — it was a show of partnership, camaraderie, and mutual respect between our U.S. and German forces.

To those who gave it their all, congratulations — you earned it.

Over the past few days, competitors pushed through:

Pistol qualification

11x10 meter sprint

Flexed arm hang

1000-meter run

100-meter swim in uniform

12K ruck march with 35 lbs

In total, 12 medals were awarded — 2 bronze, 8 silver, and just 2 gold