    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Members from Sheppard's Security Forces teamed up with the German Armed Forces at a chance to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.
    This wasn’t just a competition — it was a show of partnership, camaraderie, and mutual respect between our U.S. and German forces.
    To those who gave it their all, congratulations — you earned it.
    Over the past few days, competitors pushed through:
    Pistol qualification
    11x10 meter sprint
    Flexed arm hang
    1000-meter run
    100-meter swim in uniform
    12K ruck march with 35 lbs
    In total, 12 medals were awarded — 2 bronze, 8 silver, and just 2 gold

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 13:45
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Sheppard Air Force Base, GAF, German, Partnership, NATO

