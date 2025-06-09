Members from Sheppard's Security Forces teamed up with the German Armed Forces at a chance to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.
This wasn’t just a competition — it was a show of partnership, camaraderie, and mutual respect between our U.S. and German forces.
To those who gave it their all, congratulations — you earned it.
Over the past few days, competitors pushed through:
Pistol qualification
11x10 meter sprint
Flexed arm hang
1000-meter run
100-meter swim in uniform
12K ruck march with 35 lbs
In total, 12 medals were awarded — 2 bronze, 8 silver, and just 2 gold
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967127
|VIRIN:
|250616-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111080171
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.