    Deploying Soldiers Receive Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems Training

    DONA ANA RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Task Force Warhawg, 1st Battalion, 360th Infantry Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade, incorporated counter-unmanned aerial systems training into Task Force Bataan, 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment's culminating training exercise in preparation for their assumption of the Horn of Africa mission overseas. C-UAS training progressed deliberately from classroom to application during the urban area platoon assault day and night live-fire exercise at Dona Ana Range 50, New Mexico June 2-12. In order of appearance, Mr. Carl Rogers, C-UAS training lead, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.; Sgt. Kenneth Johnson, infantryman with 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment; Command Sgt. Maj. Docklure Stephanus, Task Force Bataan, 1-200th Infantry Regiment, senior enlisted advisor.

