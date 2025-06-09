Task Force Warhawg, 1st Battalion, 360th Infantry Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade, incorporated counter-unmanned aerial systems training into Task Force Bataan, 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment's culminating training exercise in preparation for their assumption of the Horn of Africa mission overseas. C-UAS training progressed deliberately from classroom to application during the urban area platoon assault day and night live-fire exercise at Dona Ana Range 50, New Mexico June 2-12. In order of appearance, Mr. Carl Rogers, C-UAS training lead, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.; Sgt. Kenneth Johnson, infantryman with 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment; Command Sgt. Maj. Docklure Stephanus, Task Force Bataan, 1-200th Infantry Regiment, senior enlisted advisor.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 12:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967106
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-PI656-1892
|Filename:
|DOD_111079879
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|DONA ANA RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deploying Soldiers Receive Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems Training, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
