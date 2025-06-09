Deploying Soldiers Receive Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967106" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Task Force Warhawg, 1st Battalion, 360th Infantry Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade, incorporated counter-unmanned aerial systems training into Task Force Bataan, 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment's culminating training exercise in preparation for their assumption of the Horn of Africa mission overseas. C-UAS training progressed deliberately from classroom to application during the urban area platoon assault day and night live-fire exercise at Dona Ana Range 50, New Mexico June 2-12. In order of appearance, Mr. Carl Rogers, C-UAS training lead, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.; Sgt. Kenneth Johnson, infantryman with 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment; Command Sgt. Maj. Docklure Stephanus, Task Force Bataan, 1-200th Infantry Regiment, senior enlisted advisor.