Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Infantry Division morale run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk 

    1st Infantry Division

    Broll showing the 1st Infantry Division run at Fort Riley, Kansas, June 13, 2025, from start to finish.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967097
    VIRIN: 250613-A-DU810-1253
    Filename: DOD_111079624
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division morale run, by SSG Alexander Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID, Morale run, Fort Riley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download