    USAG Poland- U.S. Army 250th Birthday Celebration

    BOLESAWIEC, POLAND

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland celebrates the U.S. Army's 250th birthday along side Polish citizens in Boleslawiec, Poland, June 14th, 2025. The celebration honors shared history-- from Pulaski and Kosciuszko to modern NATO cooperation. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 11:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967094
    VIRIN: 250614-A-CW191-2015
    Filename: DOD_111079575
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: BOLESAWIEC, PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Boleslawiec
    USAG Poland
    EUCOM .
    Army 250th Birthday Celebration

