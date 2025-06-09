USAG Poland - U.S. Army 250th birthday celebration

U.S. Army Garrison Poland celebrates the U.S. Army's 250th birthday alongside Polish citizens in Boleslawiec, Poland, June 14, 2025. The U.S. Army Birthday celebration marked a historic partnership between USAG Poland and the host nation community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 11:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967093
|VIRIN:
|250614-F-XX926-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111079568
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
