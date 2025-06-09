Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Poland - U.S. Army 250th birthday celebration

    POLAND

    06.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland celebrates the U.S. Army's 250th birthday alongside Polish citizens in Boleslawiec, Poland, June 14, 2025. The U.S. Army Birthday celebration marked a historic partnership between USAG Poland and the host nation community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967093
    VIRIN: 250614-F-XX926-1001
    Filename: DOD_111079568
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Poland - U.S. Army 250th birthday celebration, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Boleslawiec
    USAG Poland
    Army 250 Birthday

