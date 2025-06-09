U.S. Airmen from Team Tyndall speak about what Agile Combat Employment means to them after participating in an active shooter exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base on June 6, 2025. The active shooter exercise allowed the Airmen to showcase skills that demonstrate traits of multi-capable airmen, which is one of the elements of ACE. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire.)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 10:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967085
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-IB373-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111079363
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Tyndall first responders on ACE, by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.