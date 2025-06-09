Team Tyndall first responders on ACE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967085" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen from Team Tyndall speak about what Agile Combat Employment means to them after participating in an active shooter exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base on June 6, 2025. The active shooter exercise allowed the Airmen to showcase skills that demonstrate traits of multi-capable airmen, which is one of the elements of ACE. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire.)