    Team Tyndall first responders on ACE

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen from Team Tyndall speak about what Agile Combat Employment means to them after participating in an active shooter exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base on June 6, 2025. The active shooter exercise allowed the Airmen to showcase skills that demonstrate traits of multi-capable airmen, which is one of the elements of ACE. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire.)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 10:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967085
    VIRIN: 250613-F-IB373-1001
    Filename: DOD_111079363
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

