On June 16th 2025, Lt. Gen. Paul A. Chamberlain, the Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army & Sgt. Maj. Terry L. Anderson Jr., the US Army Finance & Comptroller Sergeant Major celebrate the 250th United States Army Finance Corps Birthday with an introduction by them followed by a profession video describing what the Finance & Comptroller Soldier does. Also, Pfc. Alexion Thompson & 2nd Lt. Savannah Rohrlack discusses why they joined the Finance & Comptroller Profession.