Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Finance & Comptroller Profession

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Adam Achors 

    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller)

    On June 16th 2025, Lt. Gen. Paul A. Chamberlain, the Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army & Sgt. Maj. Terry L. Anderson Jr., the US Army Finance & Comptroller Sergeant Major celebrate the 250th United States Army Finance Corps Birthday with an introduction by them followed by a profession video describing what the Finance & Comptroller Soldier does. Also, Pfc. Alexion Thompson & 2nd Lt. Savannah Rohrlack discusses why they joined the Finance & Comptroller Profession.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967082
    VIRIN: 250616-A-QN702-1001
    Filename: DOD_111079357
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finance & Comptroller Profession, by Adam Achors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Finance Corps
    36B
    36A
    Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Management and Comptroller
    ASA (FM&C)
    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download