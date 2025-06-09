Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Radio - ASBP Donation PSA

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Paul Jenkins, an Armed Services Blood Program donor, explained his reason for donating through the organization during his 850th platelet donation May 21, 2025, on Landstuhl, Germany. The mission of the ASBP is to provide quality blood products and support for military health care operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    TAGS

    Armed Services Blood Program
    blood and platelet donations
    Armed Services Blood Program Blood Drive
    Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP)

