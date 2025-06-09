AFN Europe Radio - ASBP Donation PSA

Paul Jenkins, an Armed Services Blood Program donor, explained his reason for donating through the organization during his 850th platelet donation May 21, 2025, on Landstuhl, Germany. The mission of the ASBP is to provide quality blood products and support for military health care operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
