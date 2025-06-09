Team Hanscom Today: June 16

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967075" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Guest host Master Sgt. Alexandra Counts shares the latest updates during an episode of Team Hanscom Today recorded at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., June 16. The episode includes updates on the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign, which runs through June 30 and supports Airmen, Guardians, and their families, as well as highlights from a Master Sergeant Release Ceremony held June 12 and national acquisition awards received by Hanscom AFB units. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)