Guest host Master Sgt. Alexandra Counts shares the latest updates during an episode of Team Hanscom Today recorded at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., June 16. The episode includes updates on the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign, which runs through June 30 and supports Airmen, Guardians, and their families, as well as highlights from a Master Sergeant Release Ceremony held June 12 and national acquisition awards received by Hanscom AFB units. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 10:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|967075
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-PR861-9944
|Filename:
|DOD_111079028
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Hanscom Today: June 16, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.