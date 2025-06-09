Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Hanscom Today: June 16

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    Guest host Master Sgt. Alexandra Counts shares the latest updates during an episode of Team Hanscom Today recorded at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., June 16. The episode includes updates on the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign, which runs through June 30 and supports Airmen, Guardians, and their families, as well as highlights from a Master Sergeant Release Ceremony held June 12 and national acquisition awards received by Hanscom AFB units. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 10:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 967075
    VIRIN: 250611-F-PR861-9944
    Filename: DOD_111079028
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hanscom Today: June 16, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cloud One
    Team Hanscom Today
    Hansco Air Force Base
    HNI
    AFAF 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download