Soldiers and family members gathered June 12, 2025 at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, for the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, of incoming Lt. Col. Travis H. Young and outgoing Lt. Col. Joseph R. Branch. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Graigg Faggionato)
