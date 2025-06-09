Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.12.2025

    Video by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers and family members gathered June 12, 2025 at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, for the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, of incoming Lt. Col. Travis H. Young and outgoing  Lt. Col. Joseph R. Branch. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Graigg Faggionato)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 08:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, Change of Command Ceremony, by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    skysoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

