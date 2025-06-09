Soldiers Celebrate Army’s 250th Birthday in Times Square

More than 250 soldiers, government officials, and distinguished guests participate in a U.S. Army 250th Birthday celebration in Times Square, New York on June 14, 2025. The celebration featured musical performances, an Oath of Enlistment, and a cake-cutting ceremony. The event is one of the weeklong U.S. Army NYC Recruiting Battalion hosted Army 250th Birthday NYC citywide celebrations.
