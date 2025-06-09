Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Darbi Colson    

    Office of the Sergeant Major of the Army

    Threats never sleep. The U.S. Army stands ready to defend America as the world’s strongest fighting force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Darbi Colson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967071
    VIRIN: 241016-A-IV381-1004
    Filename: DOD_111078908
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Threats Never Sleep, by SGT Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

