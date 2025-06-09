Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Social Media Video- Carney Park Cabin Rentals

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250616-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 16, 2025)- AFN Naples social media video highlighting cabin rentals at Carney Park (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 05:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967064
    VIRIN: 250616-N-NY362-1001
    Filename: DOD_111078870
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Social Media Video- Carney Park Cabin Rentals, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    Carney Park
    cabin rentals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download