Ghost Troop, 2-2CR LFX

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a combined arms live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command´s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 6, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat- credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 04:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
