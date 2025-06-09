Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ghost Troop, 2-2CR LFX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.06.2025

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a combined arms live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command´s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 6, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat- credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 04:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967053
    VIRIN: 250606-A-BS310-4000
    Filename: DOD_111078813
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ghost Troop, 2-2CR LFX, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    alwaysready
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download