    In Focus – Basic Combatives Course 1080p

    GERMANY

    06.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    SFC Aaron Rapoza, Director of Combatives Operations, 18th Airborne Corps, trains Airmen from the 569th USFPS and Soldiers from the 52nd MPs during a week-long Basic Combatives Course, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, from June 9-13, 2024.

    The course introduces trainees to fundamental techniques derived from martial arts disciplines like Krav Maga, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, Judo and Boxing. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 04:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967046
    VIRIN: 250611-A-DV607-1863
    Filename: DOD_111078769
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Focus – Basic Combatives Course 1080p, by SSG Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

