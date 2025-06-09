SFC Aaron Rapoza, Director of Combatives Operations, 18th Airborne Corps, trains Airmen from the 569th USFPS and Soldiers from the 52nd MPs during a week-long Basic Combatives Course, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, from June 9-13, 2024.
The course introduces trainees to fundamental techniques derived from martial arts disciplines like Krav Maga, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, Judo and Boxing. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 04:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967045
|VIRIN:
|250611-A-DV607-4899
|Filename:
|DOD_111078763
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, In Focus – Basic Combatives Course 720p no graphics, by SSG Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.