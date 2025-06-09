Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    #Army250 Army Veteran Spotlight_William Peppard, U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.15.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    This year marks the 250th Army Birthday. The central birthday theme is “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars.

    As we celebrate #Army250 and reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs will also be highlighting some Army veterans who have gone on to continue serving on the Army team to tell their story as part of our “Army Veteran Spotlight” series.

    William Peppard, the deputy director of Emergency Services for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, served in the military for 27 years — seven years as on active duty, and 20 years in the Guard and Reserve, where he worked in various fields, including intelligence and security.

    In this vignette, Peppard talks about the best part of his job working for the Garrison team.

    Opening graphics by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division
    Additional photos provided by William Peppard

    #Army250 #ArmyVeteranStories #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 01:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967038
    VIRIN: 250616-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111078575
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #Army250 Army Veteran Spotlight_William Peppard, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    Army Veteran
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan
    #Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download