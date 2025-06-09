Army250 Army Veteran Spotlight_William Peppard, U.S. Army Garrison Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This year marks the 250th Army Birthday. The central birthday theme is “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars.



As we celebrate #Army250 and reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs will also be highlighting some Army veterans who have gone on to continue serving on the Army team to tell their story as part of our “Army Veteran Spotlight” series.



William Peppard, the deputy director of Emergency Services for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, served in the military for 27 years — seven years as on active duty, and 20 years in the Guard and Reserve, where he worked in various fields, including intelligence and security.



In this vignette, Peppard talks about the best part of his job working for the Garrison team.



Opening graphics by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division

Additional photos provided by William Peppard



