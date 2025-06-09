REMARKS: “The Rock” Welcomes New Commander During 2-503rd Change of Command Ceremony in Vicenza

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade watch as outgoing 2nd Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment commander Lt. Col. Sheldon E. Broedel and incoming commander Lt. Col. William T. Freakley deliver remarks during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, June 12, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transfer of leadership for “The Rock.”
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
