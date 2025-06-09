Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REMARKS: “The Rock” Welcomes New Commander During 2-503rd Change of Command Ceremony in Vicenza

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.11.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade watch as outgoing 2nd Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment commander Lt. Col. Sheldon E. Broedel and incoming commander Lt. Col. William T. Freakley deliver remarks during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, June 12, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transfer of leadership for “The Rock.”

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 03:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 967033
    VIRIN: 250612-A-XY121-6140
    Filename: DOD_111078440
    Length: 00:10:32
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REMARKS: “The Rock” Welcomes New Commander During 2-503rd Change of Command Ceremony in Vicenza, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download