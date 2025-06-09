Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps - Airborne Operations

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 18th Airborne Corps perform airborne operations out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on St. Mère-Église Drop Zone at Fort Bragg, NC, June 6, 2025. The training event gave the Soldiers an opportunity to become proficient paratroopers, while giving the local community a chance to see them train. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelsey Kollar)

    Music permissions via Pixabay

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 20:17
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    soldier
    readiness
    paratrooper
    Airborne
    18th Airbore Corps
    CH-47 Chinook

