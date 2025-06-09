U.S. Army Sgt. Chase Epperson, a military police officer assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command conducts interview about cordon & search at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia on 15 June, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 21:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967020
|VIRIN:
|250615-A-WA435-3870
|Filename:
|DOD_111078199
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, [Kaahn Quest 2025] Cordon & Search, by CPT Anthony Kapelka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.