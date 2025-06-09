[Kaahn Quest 2025] Cordon & Search

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Chase Epperson, a military police officer assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command conducts interview about cordon & search at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia on 15 June, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)