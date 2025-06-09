Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Nasdaq PHLX Army 250th Birthday Opening Bell Ceremony

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll of Lt. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, commanding general of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, and 1st Lt. Alma Cooper, current Miss USA and a community outreach officer with U.S. Army Recruiting Command, participating in the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday in Philadelphia June 13, 2025. The Army was born in Philadelphia and recognizes the support and sacrifices the city has provided for 250 years in support of freedom.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 17:37
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

