B-roll of Lt. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, commanding general of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, and 1st Lt. Alma Cooper, current Miss USA and a community outreach officer with U.S. Army Recruiting Command, participating in the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday in Philadelphia June 13, 2025. The Army was born in Philadelphia and recognizes the support and sacrifices the city has provided for 250 years in support of freedom.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 17:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967013
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-OE370-3561
|Filename:
|DOD_111078027
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Nasdaq PHLX Army 250th Birthday Opening Bell Ceremony, by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.