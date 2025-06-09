B-Roll: Nasdaq PHLX Army 250th Birthday Opening Bell Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of Lt. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, commanding general of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, and 1st Lt. Alma Cooper, current Miss USA and a community outreach officer with U.S. Army Recruiting Command, participating in the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday in Philadelphia June 13, 2025. The Army was born in Philadelphia and recognizes the support and sacrifices the city has provided for 250 years in support of freedom.