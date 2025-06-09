Army Reserve Soldiers celebrate Army's 250th Birthday by sharing stories

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Cpt. Indrajeet Viswanathan, a military government officer with the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, shares about the 353rd CACOMs interactions during the Army Experience event in Bryant Park, New York on June 14, 2025. The Army Experience serves as one of three U.S. Army 250th Birthday NYC celebration locations. The event featured musical performances, Army informational booths, and resource tables. The event is one of the weeklong U.S. Army NYC Recruiting Battalion hosted Army 250th Birthday NYC citywide celebrations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)