    Army Reserve Soldiers celebrate Army's 250th Birthday by sharing stories

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Cpt. Indrajeet Viswanathan, a military government officer with the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, shares about the 353rd CACOMs interactions during the Army Experience event in Bryant Park, New York on June 14, 2025. The Army Experience serves as one of three U.S. Army 250th Birthday NYC celebration locations. The event featured musical performances, Army informational booths, and resource tables. The event is one of the weeklong U.S. Army NYC Recruiting Battalion hosted Army 250th Birthday NYC citywide celebrations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 16:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 967010
    VIRIN: 250614-A-KC361-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111078016
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    353rd CACOM
    ArmyNYC
    USACAPOC (A)
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    Army250th
    ArmyBirthday250

