REMARKS: 173rd Brigade Support Battalion Welcomes New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade watch as Lt. Col. Ryan Hulse, outgoing commander of the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, and incoming commander Lt. Col. Rhonda Booth deliver remarks during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, June 13, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transition of leadership within the battalion, which provides sustainment and logistics support to the 173rd Airborne Brigade.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
